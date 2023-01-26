Software Developer at Hire Resolve

One of our clients, that focuses on enhancing digitization and strategies within businesses, are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic, fast-growing team of developers.

Skills required are a working knowledge of:

MSSQL

C#

Linq

ASP.Net

HTML

Additional skills which will help your application are:

Javascript

JQuery

Angular 2+

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

MSSQL

C#

Linq

ASP.Net

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position