Software Developer at Hire Resolve

Jan 26, 2023

One of our clients, that focuses on enhancing digitization and strategies within businesses, are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic, fast-growing team of developers.

Skills required are a working knowledge of:

  • MSSQL
  • C#
  • Linq
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML

Additional skills which will help your application are:

  • Javascript
  • JQuery
  • Angular 2+

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

