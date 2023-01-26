Software Engineer

The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally

SHES

Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies

Complete Risk Assessments on all activities

PRODUCTION

Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems

Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes

REPORTING

Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office

Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager

Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required

TEAMWORK

Work alongside other functions as necessary

Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative

PLC and Network Systems – 5 years minimum hands on experence

Rockwell range of software – hands on experience

Qualifications

Trade or Tertiary Qualification – Automation and instrumentation related trades

Valid Passport

Valid Seafarers Medical certificate

Valid SAPS or Namibian Police Clearance

Seamans Record Book

STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:

MFA (First Aid)

FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)

PST (Personal Survival Techniques)

PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)

HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)

CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)

Only SOUTH AFRICAN AND NAMIBIAN CITIZENS

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Offshore mining

