Software Engineer

Jan 26, 2023

The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally

SHES

  • Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies
  • Complete Risk Assessments on all activities

PRODUCTION

  • Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems
  • Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes

REPORTING

  • Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office
  • Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager
  • Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required

TEAMWORK

  • Work alongside other functions as necessary
  • Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative

PLC and Network Systems – 5 years minimum hands on experence
Rockwell range of software – hands on experience

Qualifications
Trade or Tertiary Qualification – Automation and instrumentation related trades

Valid Passport
Valid Seafarers Medical certificate
Valid SAPS or Namibian Police Clearance
Seamans Record Book

STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:

  • MFA (First Aid)
  • FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)
  • PST (Personal Survival Techniques)
  • PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)
  • HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)
  • CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)

Only SOUTH AFRICAN AND NAMIBIAN CITIZENS

Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Offshore mining

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *