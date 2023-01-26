The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally
SHES
- Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies
- Complete Risk Assessments on all activities
PRODUCTION
- Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems
- Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes
REPORTING
- Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office
- Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager
- Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required
TEAMWORK
- Work alongside other functions as necessary
- Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative
PLC and Network Systems – 5 years minimum hands on experence
Rockwell range of software – hands on experience
Qualifications
Trade or Tertiary Qualification – Automation and instrumentation related trades
Valid Passport
Valid Seafarers Medical certificate
Valid SAPS or Namibian Police Clearance
Seamans Record Book
STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:
- MFA (First Aid)
- FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)
- PST (Personal Survival Techniques)
- PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)
- HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)
- CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)
Only SOUTH AFRICAN AND NAMIBIAN CITIZENS
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Offshore mining