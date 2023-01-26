Solutions Architect at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Telecommunications Industry is searching for an experienced Planner/Systems Analyst/Business Analysts/Solutions Architect to join their team. The successful candidate will be working in the Head Offices based in Johannesburg on a hybrid work model.

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)

Minimum of 4 Years in similar role

Any VAS systems experience

Digital systems experience

Scripting skills in any of the following scripting: – Perl, Python, sh, ksh, csh (any of the standard Linux/Unix Shells) etc

Programming skills in any of the following languages: – Erlang, Perl, Java, Python, C/C++ etc

Good database skills (SQL in particular) – Oracle preferable, but others such as MySQL are fine

Solid understanding of networking and IP

Systems analysis and design

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Perl

Python

Solution Architecture

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

