Solutions Architect at Hire Resolve

Jan 26, 2023

Our client in the Telecommunications Industry is searching for an experienced Planner/Systems Analyst/Business Analysts/Solutions Architect to join their team. The successful candidate will be working in the Head Offices based in Johannesburg on a hybrid work model.

Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)
  • Minimum of 4 Years in similar role
  • Any VAS systems experience
  • Digital systems experience
  • Scripting skills in any of the following scripting: – Perl, Python, sh, ksh, csh (any of the standard Linux/Unix Shells) etc
  • Programming skills in any of the following languages: – Erlang, Perl, Java, Python, C/C++ etc
  • Good database skills (SQL in particular) – Oracle preferable, but others such as MySQL are fine
  • Solid understanding of networking and IP
  • Systems analysis and design

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • Perl
  • Python
  • Solution Architecture
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

