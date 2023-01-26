Solutions Architect at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Telecommunications Industry is searching for an experienced Planner/Systems Analyst/Business Analysts/Solutions Architect to join their team. The successful candidate will be working in the Head Offices based in Johannesburg on a hybrid work model.
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)
- Minimum of 4 Years in similar role
- Any VAS systems experience
- Digital systems experience
- Scripting skills in any of the following scripting: – Perl, Python, sh, ksh, csh (any of the standard Linux/Unix Shells) etc
- Programming skills in any of the following languages: – Erlang, Perl, Java, Python, C/C++ etc
- Good database skills (SQL in particular) – Oracle preferable, but others such as MySQL are fine
- Solid understanding of networking and IP
- Systems analysis and design
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- Perl
- Python
- Solution Architecture
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma