Test Analyst

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Manual, Functional, Frontend, Backend.

Regression Testing.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing.

Maintainability Testing.

Negative Testing.

Portability Testing.

Mobile testing, multiple device testing, multiple browser and multiple OS testing.

Accessibility Testing in terms of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Resource Utilization.

Test Case/Script creation and analysis (including Technical Test Cases).

SQL knowledge for test data extraction.

Identification, Extraction/Creation/Modification, Sanitation & Anonymization of Test Data for different test scenarios.

Clear defect capturing on JIRA.

Defect workflow adherence.

Defect management and managing and communicating other issues related to testing.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Agile methodologies.

Test Tools include:

JIRA

XRay

Confluence

Jenkins

Postman, SOAPUI

IntelliJ IDE

BrowserStack

axeMonitor

Screen readers and other accessibility testing tools (ADA).

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Testing

ISTQB

Test Scripts

Regression Testing

Test Cases

Defect Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position