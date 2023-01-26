Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Manual, Functional, Frontend, Backend.
- Regression Testing.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Negative Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Mobile testing, multiple device testing, multiple browser and multiple OS testing.
- Accessibility Testing in terms of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilization.
- Test Case/Script creation and analysis (including Technical Test Cases).
- SQL knowledge for test data extraction.
- Identification, Extraction/Creation/Modification, Sanitation & Anonymization of Test Data for different test scenarios.
- Clear defect capturing on JIRA.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Defect management and managing and communicating other issues related to testing.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Agile methodologies.
- Test Tools include:
- JIRA
- XRay
- Confluence
- Jenkins
- Postman, SOAPUI
- IntelliJ IDE
- BrowserStack
- axeMonitor
- Screen readers and other accessibility testing tools (ADA).
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- ISTQB
- Test Scripts
- Regression Testing
- Test Cases
- Defect Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years