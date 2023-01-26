Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 26, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Manual, Functional, Frontend, Backend.
  • Regression Testing.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Negative Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Mobile testing, multiple device testing, multiple browser and multiple OS testing.
  • Accessibility Testing in terms of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Test Case/Script creation and analysis (including Technical Test Cases).
  • SQL knowledge for test data extraction.
  • Identification, Extraction/Creation/Modification, Sanitation & Anonymization of Test Data for different test scenarios.
  • Clear defect capturing on JIRA.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Defect management and managing and communicating other issues related to testing.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Agile methodologies.
  • Test Tools include:
  • JIRA
  • XRay
  • Confluence
  • Jenkins
  • Postman, SOAPUI
  • IntelliJ IDE
  • BrowserStack
  • axeMonitor
  • Screen readers and other accessibility testing tools (ADA).

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • ISTQB
  • Test Scripts
  • Regression Testing
  • Test Cases
  • Defect Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

