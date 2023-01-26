VHDL Developer

Senior Developer VHDL

Are you ready for a Change in 2023

Hybrid working structure!

Minimum requirements:

Degree in Electronic / Computer Engineering

Knowledge of digital logic design

VHDL design and debug tools

C and C++ programming language

Exposure to Xilinx ISE / Vivado and ModelSim development environment

Testing and development methodologies

Desired Skills:

VHDL

programming

