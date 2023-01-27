Android Developer

As an Android Developer, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining mobile applications in Java. You’ll also design and develop the backend of our products using a combination of Java technologies. You’ll work with our engineers to identify potential bugs or glitches within the product, which may need fixing at any time. Additionally, you will be expected to create new features that improve functionality or

increase engagement with customers.

Requirements

Uses new technologies and tools to solve technical problems.

Ensures project goals are met by producing clear designs, code, and documentation.

Manages the delivery of well designed end-user applications.

Reviews applications to ensure they meet the needs of the client and customer.

Ensures communication standards are followed by all team members.

Encourages self Android apps will be developed to include core functionalities to help run operations, maintain databases and facilitate data collection.

Participates in documentation development, including technical specifications, screen shots, user manuals and training materials.

Responsible for software development lifecycle management including estimating software development costs, quality assurance activities and release planning.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or IT required

At least 3 years of experience with Android development preferred.

Experience developing mobile applications and websites, including game development, CMS systems and web services is a plus.

Minimum 3 years of professional experience with Java and/or Android development preferred.

Desired Skills:

Java

Android Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

