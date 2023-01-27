Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation Tester in a hybrid work environment, Ideally based in Cape Town. Ideally, Cape Town based candidates, however, any individual based in South Africa will be considered.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

5+ years

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Automation Testing

Selenium and Java

UFT experience

API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)

ALM experience

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

6-month contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

