We are looking for an Automation Tester in a hybrid work environment, Ideally based in Cape Town. Ideally, Cape Town based candidates, however, any individual based in South Africa will be considered.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Experience Required:
- 5+ years
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Automation Testing
- Selenium and Java
- UFT experience
- API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)
- ALM experience
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
- 6-month contract
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML