Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 27, 2023

We are looking for an Automation Tester in a hybrid work environment, Ideally based in Cape Town. Ideally, Cape Town based candidates, however, any individual based in South Africa will be considered.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Automation Testing

  • Selenium and Java

  • UFT experience

  • API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)

  • ALM experience

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

  • 6-month contract

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

