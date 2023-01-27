Backend Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 27, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design
  • Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
  • Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
  • Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images
  • Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise
  • CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
  • Experienced using Maven as build tool

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • RESTful WebServices
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Development
  • Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

