Backend Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

Experienced using Maven as build tool

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

Java

RESTful WebServices

Spring Framework

Java Development

Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

