Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design
- Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
- Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images
- Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise
- CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
- Experienced using Maven as build tool
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter
Desired Skills:
- Java
- RESTful WebServices
- Spring Framework
- Java Development
- Java 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years