BI Developer

This role is an end-to-end role where there will be involvement in both BI Development in the back-end and also in the presentation layer compiling reports and doing analysis.

Metadata Layer

Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and 2014

Development of stored procedures for reporting.

Writing of SQL queries for reporting & testing purposes

Multidimensional Modeling

Cognos 11-Dimensional Modeling (Transformer)

ETL

SSIS package design and development

Business Intelligence Design

Ensure metadata, reports & multidimensional model design is aligned with required standards for efficiency, flexibility, sustained stability requirements, as well as business requirements

Ensure design allows for optimal maintenance efficiency

Business Intelligence Administration

Assist with management of Business Intelligence security

Monitor Business Intelligence server, checking available space, temp files, performance, etc

Version control

Minimum requirement:

Matric

BI/Cognos training

Qlik suite of tools will be beneficial

Tertiary qualification e.g. BSC or BCom

Desired Skills:

Developer

Qlik Suite

SQL

