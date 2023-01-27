Business Analyst

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

To-be process

Workflow Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

