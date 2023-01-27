One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng
Work Model: Hybrid
Essential Skills required:
- Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- To-be process
- Workflow Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years