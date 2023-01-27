Business Analyst

Jan 27, 2023

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

  • Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
  • Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • To-be process
  • Workflow Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

