ERP Administrator – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Role Purpose:
Our client is currently recruiting for an ERP Administrator to join our team.
Their team is responsible for scoping, development, deployment and management of all information systems in the company, (Including their ERP system).
Minimum requirements:
- Must be Matriculated, Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field
- 3-5 Years’ experience administering an ERP system
- Experience with SQL Server databases
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Project Management experience is required
- 5 Years plus experience in working with information systems in a similar environment is non-negotiable
- Must have experience leading projects, setting up, deployment of ERP and other information systems.
- Experience in Microsoft 365 products and Business reporting Tools/Solutions will be advantageous
- Must have own reliable transport
- Fully bilingual English & Afrikaans
Main responsibilities:
- To provide technical support, implementation and customization, configuration, administration, and maintenance of predominantly their ERP System but also various other software systems.
You will have a wide range of responsibilities which will include the following:
- Evaluate and administrate the data quality of the system, manage and document the system processes to ensure the integrity of the data
- Evaluate operational processes to ensure that the system is aligned and streamlined for the best results
- Implement, configure, troubleshoot and maintain the system’s software and hardware components
- Providing support to users by answering questions about system usage and functionality
- Conducting user training sessions on new applications or processes within the system
- Monitoring the performance of applications and systems to ensure optimal performance levels
- Recommending changes in processes to improve efficiency based on analysis of data from system usage
- Reviewing and approving proposed changes to existing programs, to consider the impact of the changes and ensure compliance with our system standards
- Providing technical support for an organization’s information technology (IT) infrastructure with regard to hardware requirements, performance etc.
- Manage user access and credentials to safeguard our information and system
- Scope and lead system improvement based on business requirements and assist with the implementation thereof inclusive of user adoption.
- Develop documentation for system policies and procedures and assist in the development of training materials and user manuals for the end users.
- Write reports and queries to support data analysis.
Skills:
- Be ‘Business’ literate, commercially aware and appreciate the activities of the Finance function. Understand Businesses processes, regardless of whether the process falls into Finance, Manufacturing or Distribution.
- Be technically aware with a good understanding of Microsoft Server and Programming Technologies.
- Understand the process of system analysis, system improvements and testing of new interphases
- Need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing.
- Understand how to initiate an improvement project and see it through to fruition.
- Have documentation and communication skills that allow them to communicate technical information to non-technical people.
