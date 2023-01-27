ERP Administrator – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client is currently recruiting for an ERP Administrator to join our team.

Their team is responsible for scoping, development, deployment and management of all information systems in the company, (Including their ERP system).

Must have own reliable transport

Fully bilingual English & Afrikaans

Minimum requirements:

Must be Matriculated, Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

3-5 Years’ experience administering an ERP system

Experience with SQL Server databases

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Project Management experience is required

5 Years plus experience in working with information systems in a similar environment is non-negotiable

Must have experience leading projects, setting up, deployment of ERP and other information systems.

Experience in Microsoft 365 products and Business reporting Tools/Solutions will be advantageous

Main responsibilities:

To provide technical support, implementation and customization, configuration, administration, and maintenance of predominantly their ERP System but also various other software systems.

You will have a wide range of responsibilities which will include the following:

Evaluate and administrate the data quality of the system, manage and document the system processes to ensure the integrity of the data

Evaluate operational processes to ensure that the system is aligned and streamlined for the best results

Implement, configure, troubleshoot and maintain the system’s software and hardware components

Providing support to users by answering questions about system usage and functionality

Conducting user training sessions on new applications or processes within the system

Monitoring the performance of applications and systems to ensure optimal performance levels

Recommending changes in processes to improve efficiency based on analysis of data from system usage

Reviewing and approving proposed changes to existing programs, to consider the impact of the changes and ensure compliance with our system standards

Providing technical support for an organization’s information technology (IT) infrastructure with regard to hardware requirements, performance etc.

Manage user access and credentials to safeguard our information and system

Scope and lead system improvement based on business requirements and assist with the implementation thereof inclusive of user adoption.

Develop documentation for system policies and procedures and assist in the development of training materials and user manuals for the end users.

Write reports and queries to support data analysis.

Skills:

Be ‘Business’ literate, commercially aware and appreciate the activities of the Finance function. Understand Businesses processes, regardless of whether the process falls into Finance, Manufacturing or Distribution.

Be technically aware with a good understanding of Microsoft Server and Programming Technologies.

Understand the process of system analysis, system improvements and testing of new interphases

Need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing.

Understand how to initiate an improvement project and see it through to fruition.

Have documentation and communication skills that allow them to communicate technical information to non-technical people.

Desired Skills:

ERP system

Microsoft 365 products

SQL Server databases

