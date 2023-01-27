Front End Developer (Vue.js & Azure) (Hybrid/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Diep River

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a self-driven Front End Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of Cloud-based Procurement Solutions whose core role will be to design, develop and maintain the platforms and services. The ideal candidate must be motivated to combine the art of design with the art of programming. Responsibilities will include translation of the UI/UX design wireframes to live code that will produce visual elements of the application. You will work with the UI/UX designer and bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides and defining how the application looks as well as how it works. You must have a Computer Science/Engineering or related tertiary qualification or equivalent experience with at least 3+ years’ Client-side Dev experience, 1+ year’s [URL Removed] Azure expert-level, understand Client-Server design and Software-as-a-Service and other tech skills including JavaScript, ES6+, CSS, NodeJS, Visual Studio & ReSharper.

DUTIES:

Develop new user-facing features.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Work with the team to develop the overall look and design of the web application.

Work with the Product team to build new features to solve business problems and fill business needs.

Work in an Agile environment where quick iterations and good feedback are a way of life.

Continually look for opportunities to Improve our platform, process and business.

Communicate and coordinate with support and professional services teams to solve customer Issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Graduate-level qualified in Computer Science, Engineering or a related discipline or equivalent experience.

Technical certifications in key infrastructure services and applications (Azure Certifications in System Design or Administration advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years’ experience of Client-side Development.

1+ Years’ experience with [URL Removed] knowledge of Azure Platform.

Ability to take features from the design stage to create functional, creative, and user-friendly pages.

Understanding of Client-Server design and Software-as-a-Service.

Core proficiency in modern web programming technologies (JavaScript, ES6+, CSS, NodeJS, etc.).

Experience in automated testing, including unit and functional testing using JavaScript.

Visual Studio, ReSharper, VS Code.

Advantageous –

Foundational knowledge using Webpack.

Experience implementing design using Kendo UI.

Experience in UI and API performance testing and monitoring.

Software Design patterns.

Tools such as Figma/AdobeXD.

Familiarity with Azure Cloud Services.

SQL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated – be driven to set definite goals.

The ability to use initiative to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Able to associate with others and to appreciate/understand their views, needs and ideas.

Stands firm regarding Company policies, procedures and practices.

Able to cope with day-to-day problems and must be able to work under pressure.

Always communicates professionally and project a positive corporate image.

Ensures that initiatives and suggestions gain sign-off and are then followed though to fruition by coordinating the necessary resources and driving these to completion.

Maintains effectiveness when experiencing major changes in work tasks or the work environment, adjusting effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements or cultures.

