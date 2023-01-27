Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to take on a large PHP/Laravel based platform that they have built and currently maintain. The platform services multiple large corporations and brands in RSA, with plans to expand into Africa.

Responsibilities:

Develop the backend and frontend, paying attention to problems around security.

Designing and polishing frontend features with a focus on UX and a passion for optimal design.

Required experience:

Degree; or 6 years of industry experience without a qualification.

3+ years’ experience in PHP and in the Laravel framework.

1+ year experience working with a large software platform/SaaS platform.

Experience with jQuery and/or AngularJS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, GIT source control

API design and architecture

Advantageous:

Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)

REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)

Linux/SysAdmin, LESS or SASS, SMS and USSD applications

Android and/or iOS native development

Automated testing and CD/CI pipelines

Technical Documentation experience

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

SaaS

GIT

jQuery

AngularJS

API design

Linux

LESS

SASS

USSD

Documentation

Full Stack Development

