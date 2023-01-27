Our client is looking for a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to take on a large PHP/Laravel based platform that they have built and currently maintain. The platform services multiple large corporations and brands in RSA, with plans to expand into Africa.
Responsibilities:
- Develop the backend and frontend, paying attention to problems around security.
- Designing and polishing frontend features with a focus on UX and a passion for optimal design.
Required experience:
- Degree; or 6 years of industry experience without a qualification.
- 3+ years’ experience in PHP and in the Laravel framework.
- 1+ year experience working with a large software platform/SaaS platform.
- Experience with jQuery and/or AngularJS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, GIT source control
- API design and architecture
Advantageous:
- Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)
- Linux/SysAdmin, LESS or SASS, SMS and USSD applications
- Android and/or iOS native development
- Automated testing and CD/CI pipelines
- Technical Documentation experience
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- SaaS
- GIT
- jQuery
- AngularJS
- API design
- Linux
- LESS
- SASS
- USSD
- Documentation
- Full Stack Development