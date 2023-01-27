Full stack Java Developer – 0624 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Menlyn/Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Full stack Java Developer
ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
- REDIS (no sql)
- ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
- Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
- CSS 3
- Bootstrap
- HTML 5
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
- OpenAPI / Swagger
- Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial
- Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management
ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Openshift | Azure | AWS (advantageous)
- Prometheus (advantageous)
- Elastic stack (advantageous)
- CI/CD (advantageous)
- JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)
- PACT (advantageous
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- Azure
- Bitbucket