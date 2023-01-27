Full stack Java Developer – 0624 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 27, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Menlyn/Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Full stack Java Developer

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Angular
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
  • REDIS (no sql)
  • ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
  • Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
  • CSS 3
  • Bootstrap
  • HTML 5
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
  • OpenAPI / Swagger
  • Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial
  • Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement’s analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Openshift | Azure | AWS (advantageous)
  • Prometheus (advantageous)
  • Elastic stack (advantageous)
  • CI/CD (advantageous)
  • JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)
  • PACT (advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • Azure
  • Bitbucket

