IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?

My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team. A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.

START:

As soon As Possible

CORE SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

AWS Cloud

PAAS

IAS

Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems.

Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures

RESTful APIs

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

DevOps

Role responsibilities:

Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics

Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality

ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility.

Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)

Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility

Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications

Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.

Supports the product owner with operational issues.

Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications

