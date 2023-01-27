Junior Systems Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

PLEASE READ THE SPEC CAREFULLY TO ENSURE YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE.

Please note: This job is work from home 4 days a week and one day in the office in Sandton.

Salary is dependent on experience.

You will report to the Senior Manager of the Technical Department.

We are looking for an exceptional individual to join our client’s team and grow with the business as they embark on the implementation and roll out of a major Microsoft Dynamics 365 project (CRM and ERP). This project will overhaul the company’s current systems and processes – with the key objective of improving efficiency and enabling business users.

You must be technically strong and hands-on, and should also have a keen business acumen!

This is an opportunity to learn, grow and apply your technical and business process skills – in a dynamic and exciting business environment. The business is innovative and fast changing – and requires a strong team to support its goals and ambitions.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

A 3-year degree or diploma – ideally: BCom Informatics, BSc, BTech, etc. (essential)

Proficient in programming, e.g. C#, JavaScript

Relevant Microsoft Certification: D365 CRM, Power Platform, Azure, etc. (advantageous)

Experience in writing SQL Queries and using D365 query tools and languages (advantageous)

Understanding of software development life cycle management and tools (Microsoft DevOps, GIT)

Excellent listening and comprehension skills

Ability to see the big picture and understand business processes and value

Focused on results and getting things done

Excellent problem-solving ability – solution driven

Takes initiative – driven to improve

Reliable and dependable

JOB OVERVIEW

The technical team is agile and relatively small, and each member is expected to be able to carry out a wide range of technical duties, including system development, system maintenance, and operational support, i.e. you must be prepared to get your hands dirty.

You must be an all-rounder, with both technical and business acumen. You will gain valuable experience in the implementation, support and extension of key business systems and processes. You will grow into a key individual for the business – able to innovate and solve business problems.

The core systems will be based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications and related technologies (Power Platform, Azure, Power Bi, Data Lake, etc).

The organisation is constantly initiating and executing new (technical) projects, to:

Test new business concepts or changes

Improve operational processes

Improve system performance and data environment

Exploit opportunities that arise from new technologies

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Ramp-up – on business processes and the solution being implemented:

a. Understand the business need and the proposed solution

b. Help test system functionality

c. Demonstrate system functionality to Business Users

d. Support the training of Business Users

Support System Implementation

a. Configure standard functionality of the system to suit business needs

b. Work with Business Users to adapt and optimize business processes

c. Support User Testing and help review the identified defects and gaps

d. Assist with the analysis of data and creation of business reports

e. Implement custom system functionality as defined in the project plan Support Data Migration and Cutover

a. Assist with gathering and loading of Master Data

b. Assist with the transformation and migration of existing data Maintenance and Support after Go-Live

a. Resolve and fix minor issues and requests raised by Business Users

b. Identify major defects or improvements and work with project team to address them

c. Work with Business Users to optimize business processes

d. Assist with setup of reports and dashboards

a. Monitor system performance and health Innovation and Improvement

a. Look for opportunities to optimize business processes and the system

b. Explore new technologies and propose where these present viable opportunities for the business

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

Microsoft365 CRM

SQL Queries

SDLC

Git

Microsoft DevOps

excellent listening skills

excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

20 days leave

staff vouchers and discounts

Group Death and Disability

Employee wellness programme

Company shuttle to Sandton Gautrain

Flu and Vit B shots

