Laravel Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 27, 2023

Requirements

  • Maintains different types of coding in order to accomplish the most complex website designs.
  • Works closely with multiple teams during different stages of the project cycle to ensure projects are completed successfully and on time.
  • Responsible for web application development and maintenance of a large number of websites in a timely and cost effective manner.
  • Demonstrates superior written and verbal communication skills as well as excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Documents or designs processes to support the current work flow or product.
  • Performs occasional integration tests on various versions of PHP and other open source code to make sure the API works.
  • Works as a member of the development team to evaluate risks and perform project tasks.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field required
  • 1+ years of experience with Laravel preferred.
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in PHP programming with a focus on Laravel Framework preferred.
  • Familiarity with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem and its tools/libraries is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • PHP frameworks
  • API
  • Laravel framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *