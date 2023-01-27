Laravel Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Requirements
- Maintains different types of coding in order to accomplish the most complex website designs.
- Works closely with multiple teams during different stages of the project cycle to ensure projects are completed successfully and on time.
- Responsible for web application development and maintenance of a large number of websites in a timely and cost effective manner.
- Demonstrates superior written and verbal communication skills as well as excellent interpersonal skills.
- Documents or designs processes to support the current work flow or product.
- Performs occasional integration tests on various versions of PHP and other open source code to make sure the API works.
- Works as a member of the development team to evaluate risks and perform project tasks.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field required
- 1+ years of experience with Laravel preferred.
- Minimum of 3 years experience in PHP programming with a focus on Laravel Framework preferred.
- Familiarity with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem and its tools/libraries is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- PHP frameworks
- API
- Laravel framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years