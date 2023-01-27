Manual Tester

Jan 27, 2023

An impact-driven digital health company are currently looking for a energetic individual to assist the manufacturing and technical team with device calibration and setup as well as various day-to-day tasks required for production, assist research and design on new project.

Requirements and Experience:

  • Qualification or certification in software testing
  • Diploma in Software

  • 1-3 years’ experience

  • Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.

  • Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.
  • Using testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.
  • Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.
  • Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology
  • Creating test cases.
  • Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).
  • Common software failures and faults.

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Software Testing
  • Manual Testing
  • Mobile Testing
  • Agile Testing
  • Web Testing
  • Testing Automation
  • Defect Tracking
  • Exploratory Testing
  • Coded UI
  • Zephyr
  • TestComplete
  • UX
  • SDLC
  • STLC
  • Test Estimation
  • Browserstack
  • JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

This will give you a chance to work with an energetic group of professionals and you will also be able to put your expertise to the test!

Feeling exited yet?

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC Package
  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *