Manual Tester – Gauteng Garsfontein

An impact-driven digital health company are currently looking for a energetic individual to assist the manufacturing and technical team with device calibration and setup as well as various day-to-day tasks required for production, assist research and design on new project.

Requirements and Experience:

Qualification or certification in software testing

Diploma in Software

1-3 years’ experience

Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.

Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.

Using testing methodologies and techniques.

Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.

Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.

Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology

Creating test cases.

Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).

Common software failures and faults.

Desired Skills:

Testing

Software Testing

Manual Testing

Mobile Testing

Agile Testing

Web Testing

Testing Automation

Defect Tracking

Exploratory Testing

Coded UI

Zephyr

TestComplete

UX

SDLC

STLC

Test Estimation

Browserstack

JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

This will give you a chance to work with an energetic group of professionals and you will also be able to put your expertise to the test!

Feeling exited yet?

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC Package

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position