Manual Tester – Gauteng Garsfontein

An impact-driven digital health company are currently looking for a energetic individual to assist the manufacturing and technical team with device calibration and setup as well as various day-to-day tasks required for production, assist research and design on new project.
Requirements and Experience:
- Qualification or certification in software testing
- Diploma in Software
-
1-3 years’ experience
-
Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.
- Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.
- Using testing methodologies and techniques.
- Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.
- Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.
- Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology
- Creating test cases.
- Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).
- Common software failures and faults.
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Software Testing
- Manual Testing
- Mobile Testing
- Agile Testing
- Web Testing
- Testing Automation
- Defect Tracking
- Exploratory Testing
- Coded UI
- Zephyr
- TestComplete
- UX
- SDLC
- STLC
- Test Estimation
- Browserstack
- JIRA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
This will give you a chance to work with an energetic group of professionals and you will also be able to put your expertise to the test!
Feeling exited yet?
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC Package
- 13th Cheque