Project Manager IT

Jan 27, 2023

Project Manager

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • IT Project Management Certification – PMP, PMBok, PMI, Prince2
  • Experience in managing projects, from start to end, within software development environments
  • 5 years plus experience in project management position within the financial corporate industry
  • Feasibility of projects
  • Business cases
  • Project scope
  • Document projects
  • Collaborate with stakeholders
  • Mitigation of risks
  • Manage the project management life cycle
  • Microsoft Project Management software and tools
  • Agile methodology
  • Software development life cycle (SDLC)

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • PRINCE2
  • PMBOK
  • PMI
  • SDLC

About The Employer:

Forward your CV to apply

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *