Python Backend Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Python Backend Engineer to be placed in Johannesburg or Cape Town. The role of the Serverless Backend Engineer is responsible for understanding requirements and building solutions under a serverless architecture model. The Serverless Backend Engineer reports directly to the Product Owner and the Team Leader.
- AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB
- AWS API Gateway
- Terraform
- Python 3.9
- Pytest
- Knowledge of Rest API integrations
- Openapi, swagger
- GitHub actions for CI CD
- Docker and Docker compose
- Makefile
- Build solutions from requirements received from product owner.
- Be able to work in agile environment.
- Able to build POC solutions and demonstrate/present.
- Able to elaborate and present his work efforts twice a month in open meeting company sessions.
- Be able to brainstorm solutions with team member.
- Good communication skills.
- Be available to work in an office when it’s necessary.
- Be able to report on his work using agile tools such as JIRA.
- Be able to elaborate and document his work in confluence.
- Communicative and proactive.
- Strategic
- Leading with Influence
- Collaboration (Relating)
- Customer First
- Execution
- Innovation (Perspective)
- Personal Mastery (Learning
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML