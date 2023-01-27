Python / Java Developer (With AWS) LWJP – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role-specific knowledge:
- Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.
- 3-5 years’ Experience in the development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, Frameworks like Springboot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#
- Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases
- Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS
- Experience in Soap and Rest Web services
- Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket
- Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes, etc.
- such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB are a plus.
- Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.
- Excellent analytical, debugging, planning, and organizational skills.
- Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts, and other project stakeholders
- Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.
- 2+ years of Agile experience (e.g., sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)
Duties:
- Provide influence over a new technical design for the highly visible software product.
- Work with team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs, and legacy services that will integrate with existing applications to Java/Python and open-source Databases like MYSQL, and PostgreSQL and host it on AWS environment.
- Knowledge of repositories like Team Foundation, Bitbucket, and GitHub.
- Assist in quality assurance process such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.
- Develop micro-services and performant worker processes for the application.
- Implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contributing towards DevOps.
- Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing, and optimize the performance of the current queries.
- Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.
- Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.
- Work on creating different Android mobile applications for the current web application.
- Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.
- Increase product value by writing high-quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.
- Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing tasks.
- Promote Teamwork in the department.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or an IT-related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.
Desired Skills:
- python
- java
- django
- SQL
- aws