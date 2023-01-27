Python / Java Developer (With AWS) LWJP

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.

  • 3-5 years’ Experience in the development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, Frameworks like Springboot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#

  • Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases

  • Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS

  • Experience in Soap and Rest Web services

  • Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket

  • Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes, etc.

  • such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB are a plus.

  • Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.

  • Excellent analytical, debugging, planning, and organizational skills.

  • Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts, and other project stakeholders

  • Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.

  • 2+ years of Agile experience (e.g., sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)

Duties:

  • Provide influence over a new technical design for the highly visible software product.

  • Work with team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs, and legacy services that will integrate with existing applications to Java/Python and open-source Databases like MYSQL, and PostgreSQL and host it on AWS environment.

  • Knowledge of repositories like Team Foundation, Bitbucket, and GitHub.

  • Assist in quality assurance process such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.

  • Develop micro-services and performant worker processes for the application.

  • Implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contributing towards DevOps.

  • Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing, and optimize the performance of the current queries.

  • Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.

  • Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.

  • Work on creating different Android mobile applications for the current web application.

  • Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.

  • Increase product value by writing high-quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.

  • Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing tasks.

  • Promote Teamwork in the department.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or an IT-related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

Desired Skills:

  • python
  • java
  • django
  • SQL
  • aws

