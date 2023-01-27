Qlik BI Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

If you are a Qlik Developer that is looking for a single client to look after – as your own! – then this role is for YOU. Join this family-orientated Exports and Logistics company, based in leafy Morningside and make this portfolio YOUR OWN. If you are a skilled and experienced Qlik BI developer to join a team of 5 permanent developers working on a next generation solution for international trade. Be the BI specialist in the organisation that works with a solution supporting the logistics, commercial and financial departments providing relevant and detailed information for strategic growth.

Hit the ground running (so to speak) and work independently with minimal ramp-up time and develop in line with structure and conventions already in place; to improve on the structure.

YOU are the ideal candidate if you test yourself effectively and are motivated and able to produce high quality work for business-critical decision making. Ideally, you will be based in the Morningside offices (BUT moving with the rest of the IT Team to Hillcrest soon), however they are open to remote working for this role.

Their QlikSense deployment extracts data from a SYSPRO SQL Server database. The database has a number of additional custom tables which have been added to support an internally developed web application. Prior experience in developing BI within a similar structure would be highly advantageous.

Key functions will include:

Creating new Qlik applications to provide business insights as required by the various departments. Both a clear understanding of the business and the database tables supporting business function will be required to achieve this.

Documentation of requirements prior to implementation to confirm a common understanding of the business logic and data sources with relevant stakeholders.

Detailed and thorough testing of Qlik applications prior to release.

Standardisation of existing code base and debugging any issues that are discovered.

Maintenance of existing Qlik applications to ensure that any database changes or business logic changes reflect in all relevant reports.

Ensuring that relevant staff are made aware of all changes to Qlik and that members of staff are empowered to find the information they need on Qlik.

Database table design where required to support any additional features built into the application.

Skills, Ability and Experience include:

Experience in developing BI tools successfully.

At least 5 years of development experience.

Strong applied mathematical ability.

Ability to deal with complex and varied requirements.

Strong commercial and financial business understanding.

Strong SQL experience.

Strong experience in Qlik scripting rather than other BI Tools, but not a necessity.

Ability to create a logical, consistent and efficient user experience.

Ability to select visualisation components well so that information is communicated most effectively.

An understanding of SYSPRO database tables would be an advantage.

Highly disciplined with an acute sense of responsibility

Ideal characteristics include:

Analytical

Team Player

Proactive

Enjoys a challenge

Stimulated to push the boundaries of what is possible

Good communicator

Detailed oriented

I look forward to viewing your application and engaging with you should you meet the requirements of this role as set out above.

Desired Skills:

BI Qlik

Syspro Database Tables

Development Experience

BI Development

Qlik Development

Qliksense

Learn more/Apply for this position