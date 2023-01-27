SAP ABAP Developer

Jan 27, 2023

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP ABAP Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language (SAP 4Hana)
  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP S/4HANA ABAP
  • SAP S/4HANA Modelling
  • SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

If you want to work for a company where there is always room for growth. Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • S/4Hana
  • UI5 Development
  • modelling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

