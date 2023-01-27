SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP ABAP Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language (SAP 4Hana)

SAP ABAP

SAP S/4HANA ABAP

SAP S/4HANA Modelling

SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

If you want to work for a company where there is always room for growth. Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

ABAP

S/4Hana

UI5 Development

modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

