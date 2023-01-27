SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP ABAP Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential requirements for this role:
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language (SAP 4Hana)
- SAP ABAP
- SAP S/4HANA ABAP
- SAP S/4HANA Modelling
- SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
If you want to work for a company where there is always room for growth. Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- S/4Hana
- UI5 Development
- modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years