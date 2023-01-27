SAP HCM Analyst (Contract) at Imperial

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

Providing support and assisting in implementing the right solutions in a cost-effective way by identifying business process requirements, examining process relevance, and simplifying requirements into a tailored solution that is clearly communicated to all stakeholders. The process begins with a documented business needs analysis prepared by the organisation . Responsibilities also include project planning, execution, configuration, documentation, testing, and support of business processes implemented in the context of SAP HCM and other core operating systems. Data governance is an important part of this role. A single data source is essential to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and to create efficient and reliable reporting processes.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct organised business requirement sessions resulting in detailed and fully documented business requirement definitions

Working closely with business to understand business processes, review current systems, and define data requirements.

Proposing and implementing solutions in processes in order to increase business efficiency and

Responsible for enhancements in the HCM execution process in SAP.

Determine current system capabilities and identify system changes that need to be made to existing SAP HCM processes

Assisting operations to improve their information management and decision-making processes through statistical and analytical operations while using SAP tools to support management

Ensure company principles and practices regarding payroll, time, benefits, human resource

Ensure the SAP context supports HR

Ensure that the team’s human resource and management strategies are consistent and maintained within the SAP context.

Assist in identifying initiatives that improve profitability and save costs in Human Resource Management

Responsible for developing metrics that visualize short- and long-term market trends and needs, and evaluating performance against industry standards.

Reporting tools available in the IT infrastructure to compile management reports for all activities.

Ensure compliance with ICT infrastructure best practices for governance and data compliance.

Ensure that all transactions are performed according to the agreed standards of the SAP

Consistency of business processes across the entire SAP landscape is essential in this role.

Identify new tools or features or new enhancements in the SAP environment that can reduce inefficiencies and ultimately reduce operational

Participate in future improvements to the SAP An important aspect is interacting with the SAP support team regarding any embedded issues that will affect SAP HCM. Any new improvements and developments should be tested and documented in detail to ensure that the existing underlying business processes are still operating efficiently.

Responsible for defining standards for master data for human resource management Ensure basic data standards are also met. If necessary, maintain centralized master data for SAP HCM.

The integration of SAP HCM with other modules in the SAP environment is essential to ensure that financial reports and data collection are accurate and up to the designed

User support to solve all SAP HCM related issues with end users

Provide ongoing support, including end-user training, data testing, system troubleshooting, answering questions regarding system usage, and developing system

Define formal test cases and test procedures using standard service templates and procedures to ensure fully tested enterprise systems resulting in high quality system implementations

Qualifications required:

Bachelor’s Degree in HR or relevant qualification

Skills and experience required:

3 – 5 years’ experience within similar environment

Familiar with HR policies and procedures to ensure that HCM meets the needs and goals of the organization (advantageous)

Strong analytical and problem-solving

Microsoft Office (Excel, Word PowerPoint)

Attention to detail

Equity statement

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting and as such preference will be given to candidates who fall within our equity targets. Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Sap Hr

Analytical Skills

Microsoft Office

Problem Solving

