SAP HCM Consultant (Contract)

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

To convert business objectives and user requirements into system requirements in order to increase operations and improve user experience and productivity. Responsible for carrying out HCM related projects and modifications. Define best practices for SAP HCM rollouts and assist the group with all system requirements while preserving the integrity and operation of the SAP HCM Modules.

Key performance areas:

Perform complex tasks while supporting and carrying out multiple SAP modules.

Perform complex tasks that require the development of new and improved processes.

Analyse current processes and propose solutions, perform configuration improvements and test in different SAP modules.

Support successful execution of SAP applications.

Perform thorough analysis of the current business processes.

Act as a contact person for SAP related application issues.

Troubleshooting for severity issues and business escalation support for issues raised.

Maintain in-depth knowledge of the organization and adhere to all organizational standards.

Ensure that work is completed in compliance with relevant policies, procedures, governance and legal requirements.

Develop/maintain effective working relationships to achieve determined goals.

Apply practical knowledge and act competently about methods, systems and procedures.

Communicate, interpret situations and identify work results and requirements in the area of ??expertise.

Identify issues and possible effects to resolve problems that arise.

Initiate changes to processes and procedures, implement changes, and provide guidance and support.

Plan process improvement, value-added initiatives, and services to achieve strategic and business goals.

Implement expert feedback through surveys and opportunities in the production process.

Provide expert input through research into opportunities to optimise products and operational processes and risks.

Contribute to the development of governance, compliance, integrity and ethical processes.

Maintain professional interactions and always ensure ethical relations with stakeholders.

Integrate new knowledge acquired through formal and informal learning opportunities.

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure profitability and reduce financial costs.

Provide expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.

Ensure customer satisfaction by providing consistent, transparent, and error-free service.

clients. Mentoring and leading less experienced resources in the region.

Qualifications required:

Degree in HR or relevant qualification

Experience required:

5 -7 years’ experience in a similar environment

Behavioural Competencies

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Interpersonal and relationship-building skills

Experience with reports and presentations

Client Focused

Business acumen

Equity statement

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting and as such preference will be given to candidates who fall within our equity targets. Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Analytical skills

Problem Solving

Relationship Building

Client Liason

