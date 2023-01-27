Senior BI ETL Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

Main Purpose:
Responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are easily accessible and provide accurate information which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions. To be successful in this role you will need to have experience working with the Microsoft BI Stack and be well versed in the Ralph Kimball methodology.
Key Responsibilities:
- Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements
- Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements
- Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity
- Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies
- Provide a high-level of customer service
Key Competencies:
- Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential
- Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important
- Must be a team player with a positive attitude
- Must be able to work to and manage deadlines
- Flexible, able to change focus when required
- Presentable with excellent communication skills
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar
- 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
- Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
- SSRS, SSAS (multi-dimensional and tabular), MDX, PowerBI (advantageous)
- Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
- Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable
Other technologies in use at BI:
- Active Batch
- Visio / Erwin modelling tools
- Visual Studio
- Cognos / Tableau
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- BI
- ETL Developer