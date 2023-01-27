Solution Architect

PLEASE READ THE REQUIREMENTS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE YOU QUALIFY.

Please Note: This position is work from home 4 days a week and 1 day in the office.

We are looking for an exceptional individual that can bridge the gap between business, processes, and technical solutions. You need to be able to figure out the big picture and need enough experience to be able to translate this into practical requirements and then build solutions.

A major system implementation using D365 CE (Customer Engagement) and D365 F&O (Finance & Operations) is currently underway at our client and its manufacturing subsidiary. You will be an essential part of the team responsible for building and maintaining solutions that support the organisations current and future needs.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A 3-year degree or diploma – ideally of a technical nature: BEng, BSc, BTech, etc. (essential)

Relevant Microsoft Certification: D365 CRM, Power Platform, Azure, etc. (advantageous)

10+ years in software system development

5+ years building solutions on D365 CRM (online)

Strong skills in C#, .Net and JavaScript

Proficient in writing SQL Queries and using D365 query tools and languages

Experience with software development life cycle management and tools (Microsoft DevOps, GIT)

Experience in setting up and maintaining SQL Databases (advantageous)

Experience setting up and managing Microsoft Azure resources (advantageous)

Excellent list and comprehension skills

Ability to see the big picture and understand business processes and value

Focused on results and getting things done

Excellent problem-solving ability – solution driven

Takes initiative – driven to improve

Able to lead and work well within a team

Good written and verbal communication skills

Reliable and dependable

JOB OVERVIEW

The D365 CRM Solution Lead is an all-rounder in both the technical and business environment, with specific expertise in the Microsoft D365 (CRM) and Power Platform Ecosystem.

The D365 CRM Solution Lead is expected to innovate, optimise, and support the business with its long-term and short-term objectives. The technical team is agile and relatively small, and each member is expected to be able to carry out a wide range of technical duties, including system development, system maintenance, and operational support.

The organisation is constantly initiating and executing new (technical) projects, to:

Test new business concepts or changes

Improve operational processes

Improve system performance and data environment

Exploit opportunities that arise from new technologies

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Transform Requirements into Conceptual Solutions

a. Big picture understanding of the business and processes

b. Conceptualize solutions to satisfy requirements and improve business efficiency

c. Work with business to adapt to new processes

Develop Solutions (execute project tasks as part of the project team):

a. Detailed Solution design

b. Build solutions

c. Test and validate solutions

d. Configuration Management

e. Assist and support other project team members

f. Handover and support Super Users

a. Detailed Solution design b. Build solutions c. Test and validate solutions d. Configuration Management e. Assist and support other project team members f. Handover and support Super Users Maintain solutions and systems

a. Look after the health and future of D365 CE/Power Platform/Azure ecosystem

b. Plan and execute rolling D365 CE system upgrades

c. Plan and Deploy changes

d. Monitor system performance and health

e. Setup and maintain automated build and test tasks

a. Look after the health and future of D365 CE/Power Platform/Azure ecosystem b. Plan and execute rolling D365 CE system upgrades c. Plan and Deploy changes d. Monitor system performance and health e. Setup and maintain automated build and test tasks Operational support

a. Assist with setup of reports and dashboards

b. Support system queries (second line)

c. Occasional support of data related queries

a. Assist with setup of reports and dashboards b. Support system queries (second line) c. Occasional support of data related queries Innovation and Improvement

a. Look for opportunities to optimize business processes and the system

b. Explore new technologies and propose where these present viable opportunities for the

business.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft D365 CRM

Power Platform

Azure

C#

.Net

Javascript

SQL Queries

SDLC

Microsoft DevOps

Git

SQL Databases

Excellent communication skills

solutions architecture

configuration management

system performance

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Group Death & Disability

20 days leave

staff vouchers & discounts

Employee Wellness Programme

Flu & Vit B Shots

Shuttle Service to Sandton Gautrain

Learn more/Apply for this position