Systems Analyst – Vanderbijl and New Castle – KwaZulu-Natal Newcastle

System Analyst

If you have the following experience then this opportunity is for you:

.NET development (VB.NET, ASP.NET, or .NET CORE)

Visual Studio

Web development (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Entity framework, Blazor)

C++/C# Development

Maintain database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio and/or SQL Developer

Developing within a Microsoft SQL database (T/SQL)

Developing within an Oracle database (PL/SQL)

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Oracle Forms development

SQR Report writing

Business Objects

GIT Repository management

Unix and the Windows family of operating systems

Full System Development Life Cycle including project scoping, solution design, development, full factory testing, training, and deployment

System maintenance and support; Incident management

Minimum requirements:

At least 4 years’ relevant experience in a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) development environment

Desired Skills:

BI

SQL

NET developmement

C#

