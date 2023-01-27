Tax Business Analyst

This concern dominating in the insurance industry is on the lookout for a number crunching tech savvy individual to join their finance department as a Tax Business Analyst. The suitable candidate will need to have a keen interest in business systems and analysis.

This role is suitable for a tenacious professional that has very strong analytical and logical problem -solving skills, investigative in nature and Tax savvy.

The key responsibilities for this role will include:

Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems

Business analysis

Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions

Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities

The requirements:

Qualification:

Completed relevant degree

Completion of an International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) certification

Experience:

5 years’ analysis experience, ideally in investment, asset management or financial planning contexts

Previous API development and implementation experience

Skills Required:

Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills with attention to detail is essential

Ability to understand technical system design, and the application of detailed technical knowledge to meet business requirements

Ability and keen desire to learn new technical skills

Passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and thinking

