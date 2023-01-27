Tax Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 27, 2023

Amazing opportunity in the insurance industry available for a Tax Analyst!!!


Job Description

This concern dominating in the insurance industry is on the lookout for a number crunching tech savvy individual to join their finance department as a Tax Business Analyst. The suitable candidate will need to have a keen interest in business systems and analysis.

This role is suitable for a tenacious professional that has very strong analytical and logical problem -solving skills, investigative in nature and Tax savvy.

The key responsibilities for this role will include:

  • Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems
  • Business analysis
  • Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions
  • Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities

The requirements:

Qualification:

  • Completed relevant degree
  • Completion of an International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) certification

Experience:

  • 5 years’ analysis experience, ideally in investment, asset management or financial planning contexts
  • Previous API development and implementation experience

Skills Required:

  • Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills with attention to detail is essential
  • Ability to understand technical system design, and the application of detailed technical knowledge to meet business requirements
  • Ability and keen desire to learn new technical skills
  • Passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and thinking

