Data Analyst

Reporting to the Manager: Strategy & Governance, the Data Analyst will collect, analyse, and maintain data

ensuring the quality and accuracy of that data and providing the technical expertise to help business make

better decisions.

The Data Analyst will:

Collect and maintain data.

Manage user and user roles.

Develop and analyse reports.

Provide technical expertise in data storage structures, mining and data cleansing.

Manage and design the reporting environment including data sources, security and metadata.

Support the warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

Support initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

Assess tests and implement new or upgraded software and assist with strategic decisions on new system.

Conduct trouble shooting in the database environment.

Train end – users on new reports and dashboards.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered: Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Science.

Experience:

3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or in a related field in handling large data sets and relational

databases.

Requisite Functional Competencies:

Good problem-solving skills.

Analyse existing tools and databases and provide software solutions.

Translate business requirements into non-technical lay terms.

Knowledge of Ithala’s code of business conduct, policies, and procedures.

Ability to work independently.

Desired Skills:

See above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position