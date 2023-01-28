Software Tester / QA – Remote Remote

You will be potentially joining a progressive organisation that has become one of the global leaders for creating software for the online gaming and sports betting industries.

Are you a QA Engineer extraordinaire? Are youcomfortable with manual testing as well as with running automated test suites, analysing the results and potentially learning to write your own automated tests? If you have also been exposed to the following tech stack (amongst others): BDD, Java, Cucumber, Selenium and Git then we would really like to chat to you.

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

Automation testing

Software QA

ISTQB

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

bonus and more

