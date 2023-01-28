Technical Lead at Wayne’s Electrical

In this role you will be leading the Inland regional with your technical and leadership ability.
This role is 50 /50 split between office and field.
You will be working closely with the Operations manager to ensure all work orders are attended to timeously and to our technical standards. You are to minimise repeat calls and ensure invoicing and quotes are handled in a timeous manner.
You will work closely with the team leaders and Field Manager to provide indepth reports to your managers and to the clients.
You will assist with problem solving for all electrical issues that may arise
Job functions consist of:
- Attending site meetings
- Technically mentoring the teams
- Provide new, efficient ways of working
- Continously up to date with new products on the market that would increase our turnaround on jobs and lessen fatigue on the team leaders.
- Read plans, scope materials and equipment
- Draw up quotes
- Report writing
- Approve invoicing
- Technical management of the region
- Incident investigation
- Training and Gap Cover
- Leading Projects together with the site appointed Team leads
- Ability to draw up RFQ, SOW, Compile and evaluate. Ability to manage materials, team members, draws and variation orders.
- Recruit new employees
- Upskill current team members to ensure their future growth and development.
- Attend client meetings and adhoc after hours contractor meetings (ECA, SAFA etc)
Assist with the apprentise programme
Qualification & Experience
- Wiremans License is essential (Copy to be attached)
- Master Electricians license will be advantagous (copy to be attached)
- Proven management / leadership abilities
- Excellent English Communications
- Computer literate (advanced)
- Over 5 years full time management experience within a electrical field
- Commercial / Service Station experience is advantagous.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Electrician
- Technical
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Electrical Installations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Wayne’s Electrical has been servicing the Petroleum Industry for over 30 years. We work throughout South Africa for our clients assisting with all electrical works on their service station network.