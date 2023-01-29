Excel / Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you seeking for a new challenge? This job is for you! A well established, fast growing manufacturer based in Montague Gardens is seeking your expertise as a Data Analyst who will report to the Financial Director.
Duties includes
Working closely with the Financial Director & Sales Team
Sales rebate calculations by Querying of SQL database in Excel
Preparing files for upload to SQL Database using Excel
Extracting data for reports from the SQL database using Excel
Dealing with Sales Team insurance claims/record keeping/control sheets/sales team cell phone packages
Extracting data using SQL (or VBA) commands
Manipulating data i.e rebate calculations once data has been extracted using Python
Requirements:
- At least 5 years Data Analyst experience
- Matric is a must!
- Qualification is added advantage
- MS Excel Advanced level is a must (Advanced Formulas (i.e. Index Match, Offset), Pivot Tables, Visual Basic for Applications in Office (VBA), Power Query, Power Pivot, Macros, etc.) – Non negotiable
- Software – Python / SQL extensive experience
If you meet all the requirements, professional environment experience, pay attention to details a passion for manipulating of data and accurate then apply now!
About The Employer:
Kelly