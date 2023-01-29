Excel / Data Analyst

Are you seeking for a new challenge? This job is for you! A well established, fast growing manufacturer based in Montague Gardens is seeking your expertise as a Data Analyst who will report to the Financial Director.

Duties includes

Working closely with the Financial Director & Sales Team

Sales rebate calculations by Querying of SQL database in Excel

Preparing files for upload to SQL Database using Excel

Extracting data for reports from the SQL database using Excel

Dealing with Sales Team insurance claims/record keeping/control sheets/sales team cell phone packages

Extracting data using SQL (or VBA) commands

Manipulating data i.e rebate calculations once data has been extracted using Python

Requirements:

At least 5 years Data Analyst experience

Matric is a must!

Qualification is added advantage

MS Excel Advanced level is a must (Advanced Formulas (i.e. Index Match, Offset), Pivot Tables, Visual Basic for Applications in Office (VBA), Power Query, Power Pivot, Macros, etc.) – Non negotiable

– Non negotiable Software – Python / SQL extensive experience

If you meet all the requirements, professional environment experience, pay attention to details a passion for manipulating of data and accurate then apply now!

About The Employer:

Kelly

