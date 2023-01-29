Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 29, 2023

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Software Engineer.
Qualification:

  • B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ year
  • B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years
  • M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 7+ years
  • PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

  • Experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus.
  • Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, development, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects in Python or C/C++.
  • Technical knowledge of development in Linux operating systems (experience in system administration of such will be beneficial).
  • Technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects (experience with control and monitoring will be beneficial.
  • Quality assurance processes and software development processes.
  • Programming in the Python programming language.
  • Development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support large scale projects.
  • Developing applications targeted for the Linux operating system.
  • Implementation of project management and system engineering principles.
  • Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Knowledge:

  • Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.
  • Python programming language.

Desired Skills:

  • Python programming language
  • C/C++
  • JIRA

