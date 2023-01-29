Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Software Site Support Engineer.
Qualification:
- N.D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years
- B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years
- B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years
- M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Experience:
- Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large-scale projects.
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.
- Quality assurance processes and software development processes.
Knowledge:
- Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.
- Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.
- Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and networking.
- Knowledge of the Python programming language is beneficial.
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- software development
- Linux operating systems
- Python programming