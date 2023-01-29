Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Software Site Support Engineer.

Qualification:

N.D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years

B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years

B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years

M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large-scale projects.

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Quality assurance processes and software development processes.

Knowledge:

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.

Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.

Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and networking.

Knowledge of the Python programming language is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

software development

Linux operating systems

Python programming

