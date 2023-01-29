Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 29, 2023

A well-established business is seeking a Software Site Support Engineer.
Qualification:

  • N.D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years
  • B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years
  • B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years
  • M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

  • Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large-scale projects.
  • Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.
  • Quality assurance processes and software development processes.

Knowledge:

  • Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.
  • Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.
  • Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and networking.
  • Knowledge of the Python programming language is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • Linux operating systems
  • Python programming

