Automation Engineer at Employ Africa Group – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES

PROJECT SUPERVISION

• Planning of Project Components and Resources

• Overseeing of the Effective Management of Health & Safety

• Manage Projects Materials within Material Cost Baseline / Budget

• Schedule Project Tasks on an Hourly Basis

• Manage Delivery of Project Scope including Change Management

• Execute all Projects in Accordance with QC Procedures

• Effective Planning of Procurement

• Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the

Project

• Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner

DESIGN

• Initiate Project Kick-Off Meetings with the Estimators

• Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of Design

• Regular Design Review Meetings to be held

• Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss Requirements

• Preliminary Design to be done

• Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Design Cost with Allowances

• As-Build Drawings to be updated

• Drawings to be Printed, Binded and Issued to Client / Supervisor

SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

• Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications

• Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements

• Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation

• Documentation and Backup management

• Commissioning and Handover

• Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements

• Adherence to any other instruction as given by Electrical Engineering Director

• Multi-Tasking

MANUFACTURING

• Procure all Materials according to the Allocated Budgets

• Follow Up on Orders and Deliverables

• Prepare Workshop Quality Control Plan

• Supervise Electrical Employees during Manufacturing

• Ensure Manufacturing Standards conform to Client Requirements

• Produce all relevant Labelling for Cables, Wire Markers etc.

• Commissioning of Manufactured Items in the Workshop

• Ensure Manufactured Items are sent to Client within the required deadline

STAFF MANAGEMENT

• Effective Leave Management of all Direct Reports

• Effective Communication Management of all Staff Matters

• Enforcement of Company’s Disciplinary Code

ADHERENCE TO COMPANY POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

• Projects are managed in accordance with BMS

• Provide Office Support with Timely Feedback

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

• National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

• ± 3 years’ experience in Software Engineering

• Siemens TIA Portal / Step 7 / Wincc

• Kawasaki Robots

• Mitsubishi & Toyopuc (advantageous)

ATTITUDES/BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED

• Smart Communication Skills

• Smart Programming Talents

• Time Management

• High Level of Motivation

• Attention to Details

• Discipline

• Work well under pressure

