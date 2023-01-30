Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES
PROJECT SUPERVISION
• Planning of Project Components and Resources
• Overseeing of the Effective Management of Health & Safety
• Manage Projects Materials within Material Cost Baseline / Budget
• Schedule Project Tasks on an Hourly Basis
• Manage Delivery of Project Scope including Change Management
• Execute all Projects in Accordance with QC Procedures
• Effective Planning of Procurement
• Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the
Project
• Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner
DESIGN
• Initiate Project Kick-Off Meetings with the Estimators
• Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of Design
• Regular Design Review Meetings to be held
• Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss Requirements
• Preliminary Design to be done
• Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Design Cost with Allowances
• As-Build Drawings to be updated
• Drawings to be Printed, Binded and Issued to Client / Supervisor
SOFTWARE ENGINEERING
• Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
• Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
• Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
• Documentation and Backup management
• Commissioning and Handover
• Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
• Adherence to any other instruction as given by Electrical Engineering Director
• Multi-Tasking
MANUFACTURING
• Procure all Materials according to the Allocated Budgets
• Follow Up on Orders and Deliverables
• Prepare Workshop Quality Control Plan
• Supervise Electrical Employees during Manufacturing
• Ensure Manufacturing Standards conform to Client Requirements
• Produce all relevant Labelling for Cables, Wire Markers etc.
• Commissioning of Manufactured Items in the Workshop
• Ensure Manufactured Items are sent to Client within the required deadline
STAFF MANAGEMENT
• Effective Leave Management of all Direct Reports
• Effective Communication Management of all Staff Matters
• Enforcement of Company’s Disciplinary Code
ADHERENCE TO COMPANY POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
• Projects are managed in accordance with BMS
• Provide Office Support with Timely Feedback
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
• National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
• ± 3 years’ experience in Software Engineering
• Siemens TIA Portal / Step 7 / Wincc
• Kawasaki Robots
• Mitsubishi & Toyopuc (advantageous)
ATTITUDES/BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED
• Smart Communication Skills
• Smart Programming Talents
• Time Management
• High Level of Motivation
• Attention to Details
• Discipline
• Work well under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Automate – software program
- Automation Design
- Automation Testing
- Industrial Engineering
- Manufacturing