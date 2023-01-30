Business Analyst Engagement Role – Gauteng Centurion

One of our top clients is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Engagement Role) to join their exciting team to transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution. LISP & Investment exposure is essential.
- BCom Informatics or BSC / or related
- Diploma in Business Analysis / or related
- A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
- Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
- SQL knowledge a must
- LISP & Investment exposure is essential.
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements, and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology
- Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
- Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective
- Have the ability to document processes
- Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- LISP
- Investments
- Agile
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a