Business Analyst Engagement Role – Gauteng Centurion

One of our top clients is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Engagement Role) to join their exciting team to transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution. LISP & Investment exposure is essential.

BCom Informatics or BSC / or related

Diploma in Business Analysis / or related

A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

SQL knowledge a must

LISP & Investment exposure is essential.

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements, and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology

Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.

Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective

Have the ability to document processes

Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

LISP

Investments

Agile

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

