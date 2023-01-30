Business Analyst Engagement Role

Jan 30, 2023

One of our top clients is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Engagement Role) to join their exciting team to transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution. LISP & Investment exposure is essential.

  • BCom Informatics or BSC / or related
  • Diploma in Business Analysis / or related
  • A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business
  • A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
  • Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
  • SQL knowledge a must
  • LISP & Investment exposure is essential.
  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements, and identify alternatives
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology
  • Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
  • Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective
  • Have the ability to document processes
  • Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • LISP
  • Investments
  • Agile
  • SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

