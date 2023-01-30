Business Analyst (HR Analytics & Systems) at RCL FOODS Careers

Job Advert Summary

Do you find yourself curious about unpacking data from different sources?Do you often think, “There has to be a quicker way to do this?” RCL FOODS is currently looking for a new addition to the Baking Division’s Finance Team. We are looking for an analytical, curious and dedicated individual to fulfil the role of Finance Business Partner – Analytics and Digitization. As part of the team, this role is responsible for the development and execution of Baking reporting and Analytics roadmap more specifically for HR, in partnership with HR Leadership and business – to drive the evolution of HR metrics to deliver great value by enabling insights into our workforce trends.This role will provide accurate and timely reporting solutions, strategic analysis of workforce data, consultative insights in order to drive informed and timely business decisions. This role will flex between strategic vision, analytic expertise and operational management. It will require the use of both structured and unstructured data to develop presentations, reports and insights on information such as KPI’s, employee program trends and other HR performance metrics. Provides in-depth analysis with the ability to structure problems, synthesize findings, and recommend solutions.This position will work closely with all levels of management/leadership, HR COE and external providers, with the responsibility of collaborating with cross-functional business teams to ensure effectiveness of projects and initiatives To provide leadership in projects centred around innovation and technical advancement in this area

Minimum Requirements

Accounting qualification (degree)Post graduate degree would be advantageous.7 years+ experience in a quantitative analysis role within HR/Finance functionProficiency in Excel/PowerBIExperience using data visualisation tools 2 years+ Management experiencePreferably 7+ years’ work experience in an FMCG (or similar) organisation including analytical and reporting responsibilities.3+ years’ experience translating technical concepts/research into practical recommendations and creating data visualisationsRelevant experience in process improvement, project delivery or organisational changeKnowledge of HR Operations, HR systems and HR service delivery would stand a candidate in good stead.Candidate should be able to draw insight from analysis, communicate effectively, and be able to influence peers and superiors.Broad knowledge of such fields as HR, Accounting, Administration.Attributes for success:Proven depth in introducing process optimisation and service management experienceAbility to think strategically with excellent interpersonal and relationship management skillsClear demonstration of influencing senior business leadersHigh attention to detail and well organised Strong analytical capability and problem-solving capabilityAbility to break down complex problems and translate them into straight forward concepts and solutions Courageous and not afraid to raise unpopular issues or deliver hard messagesA strong strategic focus and an ability to translate a vision to a tangible delivery plan Strong communication, facilitation and influencing skillsDemonstrate business acumen and ability to think commercially Practical experience of implementing significant change initiatives successfullyDemonstrated experience providing insight on business performance leading to positive change Experience with working with ambiguous and complex problemsOutstanding written and verbal skillsKeen eye for attention to detail Be self-motivated and have strong work ethic and sense of confidentialityBasic appreciation of: Human Resource KPI’s BCEA and other relevant legislationStrengths in: Analytical ability Microsoft Excel, SAP R/3 and BW, Power BIUnderstanding of system interfaces and integrationCustomer service HR Systems Root cause analysis / short cycle feedbackPresentation Innovative and creative thinking Critical thinking Leadership across functions

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the analytics and reporting function for Human Resources department and other departments (on specific projects, when requested)Oversee the development, deployment and continuous improvement of automated tools, data models, reporting systems, data automation systems and dashboards, leveraging data from a variety of sources to analyze and report on HR performance metrics, identify areas of opportunity, and provide actionable insights to HR and business leaders.Methodically analyze large data sets to distill insights from data and connect disparate ideas into cohesive, well-grounded recommendations using creative, structured and analytical thinking.Ensure integrity of data and deliverables by implementing quality standards and requirementsCollaborate with third party labour providers to streamline and enhance reporting insights of casual and functionally outsourced labour force Improve existing data collection methodologies to uncover optimization opportunitiesHelp develop the analytical capabilities and literacy of the audiences reviewing the dashboards and reportsAnticipate future demands related to data, technology, and budget, designing solutions to meet these needsAbility to manage concurrent projects, planning and budgeting exercises effectivelyStreamline and simplify data asks to relevant business drivers and execute robust reporting capabilities that tie to strategic priorities, decision making and direction.Provide strategic direction on use of analytical tools and techniques to ensure standards approach and accuracy of analysis and reporting.Develop dashboards and analytics for the Vector organisation, working with various stakeholders to understand their requirements and build technical solutionsManage and own the delivery of the monthly HR Leadership dashboardsSupport the development of new and innovative metrics for monthly/quarterly update presentations and will support the development of other ad-hoc dashboards for key initiativesManage report requests for HR and business customers on an ongoing basis and develop new reports based on global standards to meet business needsPromotion of standard reports and ongoing education of end users to help promote and control the overall reporting landscapeDevelop good internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.Use initiative to solve problems on a daily basis and to generate new and innovative ways of meeting and exceeding business needs Provide fast and responsive support for “emergency” reporting and data audit cases as that may come up To lead the development and improvement of HR reports and leadership dashboards where requiredDrive enhancement in the current reporting landscape in partnership with other teams and team membersTo take initiative, support other team members and make decisions as required to improve the reporting and analytics offerings to business To support the design of the roadmap and strategy for HR reporting and analytics in the future

